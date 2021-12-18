The (dollar)5M Hollywood Hills Mansion of ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Is a Must-See

Simu Liu’s (dollar)5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Is a Must-See

Because of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu is an A-list movie star, and now he has the mansion to match.

According to a report from Dirt.com, Liu recently purchased a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills for around (dollar)5 million.

You will be speechless after seeing the photos of the house.

Liu’s new house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a total living area of 4,769 square feet.

It’s on a quarter-acre lot, and it’s in a good location for a working actor in the Los Angeles area.

The house was built in 1974, but it was heavily renovated in 2016, giving it a sleek modern look and the latest appliances and amenities.

“Aggressively contemporary,” according to the real estate listing.

