The domestic box office for Spider-Man: No Way has been adjusted, and the film now has the second-largest opening weekend ever.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had an even bigger opening weekend than expected, earning (dollar)121 million on its first day, second only to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

It then grossed (dollar)73.9 million on Saturday and (dollar)64.18 million on Sunday from 4,336 locations for a total of (dollar)260 million in its first weekend.

No Way Home’s success is built on the excitement among fans due to rumors of surprise appearances by past Spider-Man actors. It is the second-highest opening gross in box office history, behind only Avengers: Endgame ((dollar)357 million).

The film has received positive reviews from critics, with Spencer Perry of ComicBook.com giving it a 4-out-of-5-star rating in his review.

He says:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home draws a clear line in the sand for this character, indicating where things might go in the future.

The implication throughout the film is that this massive story must be told in order for things to return to their smaller, friendly-neighborhood scale, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a sequel to this film to be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an intriguing place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more.

However, if it is the end, it has the best final shot of any Marvel Studios Spider-Man film.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts, who wraps up his MCU Spider-Man trilogy before moving on to the Fantastic Four.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned.

Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Electro, Willem Dafoe reprises his role as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina reprises his role as Doctor Octopus.

With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to differentiate between his normal life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.

