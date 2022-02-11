The Dragons’ Den concept was turned down, but it went on to earn nearly £10 million.

The Dragons’ Den concept was rejected, but it went on to earn nearly £10 million.

Since the hit BBC show premiered in 2005, DRAGONS’ Den has had plenty of success stories, but there have also been a few flops.

Rob Law, a businessman, was humiliated when his business idea was rejected in 2006, but he has since gone on to make a fortune.

The entrepreneur requested £100,000 from a panel of business experts in exchange for a 10% stake in his company, Trunki, which had developed the world’s first ridable suitcases for kids.

However, when investor Theo Paphitis accidentally pulled the handle off the suitcase, he was savagely slammed, making him doubt the product’s quality.

“Don’t bring problems that can be solved here,” Theo advised.

“It irritates me that we waste our time on this.”

Despite this, Rob received an offer from Australian Dragon Richard Farleigh, but it was for half the price, which he politely declined and walked away with nothing.

Trunki products have since been sold all over the world, with more than three million suitcases sold by 2016 and a reported turnover of £9.5 million by 2018.

In May 2020, Rob will release his book, 65 Roses and a Trunki.

It told a story about “overcoming adversity in life and business.”

Rob’s rejection, along with Tangle Teezer, a hairbrush company now worth £200 million, is one of the show’s biggest success stories.

And we’re sure the investors are kicking themselves now, because there isn’t a single airport on the planet without one.