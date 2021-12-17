The dramatic makeover of a ‘Goth’ teen is so extreme that she doesn’t recognize herself.

A ‘Goth’ teen dazzles with a dramatic makeover so extreme she doesn’t recognize herself.

A TEENAGER who spent years dressing up as a vampire goth has revealed she no longer recognizes herself.

Casey Sugrue, 18, began wearing the eye-catching black look at the age of 13 but later switched to a more traditional style.

She wore a red and white checked dress, no make-up, and a wig to cover her jet black locks instead of the gothic style, according to the Daily Star.

She was taken aback by her own appearance, calling it “bizarre” to see herself as “completely different from who she is.”

“I didn’t even recognize myself,” Casey said, “and there was nothing about the transformation that I liked.”

“I’d never consider wearing the clothes because they were so far out of my style.”

The clothes, on the other hand, would look fantastic on someone else; they’re just not for me.”

Casey usually dresses in all black, with a splash of purple thrown in for good measure.

She also spends a lot of time on her make-up, which includes drawing her brows all the way up to her hairline.

The New Jersey teen dislikes wearing bright colors and was uncomfortable in the outfit she wore for the mishap.

She experimented with the new look for an episode of Hooked on the Look, a TV show that explores unusual cosmetic styles.

Casey was even more pleased with her glampire look after trying on the pared-down ensemble.

“What I love about my look is that it gives me confidence,” she said.

When I dress in my own style, I feel the most at ease because it reflects who I am and makes me happy.

“I wouldn’t trade anything for the sense of community and comfort that the goth community has given me.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

When Casey is fully dressed and out on the street, she frequently attracts stares and attention from strangers.

“Everywhere I go in the street, people stare at me, and some laugh and take pictures,” she said.

“However, there are a few that are particularly nice.

Those who have a negative reaction to my appearance are generally afraid to say so.

“They always make negative assumptions about me, but I understand why because I know not everyone has seen someone like me before – people are afraid of what they don’t know.”

“While I don’t enjoy negative reactions or people assuming the worst about me, it hurts me if I approach negativity from a place of understanding rather than judgment…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.