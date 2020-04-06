the draw of Monday April 6, 2020 live

LOTTO RESULTS – The FDJ is putting five million euros into play for the Loto draw on Monday April 6: a jackpot whose winning combination will be announced this evening at 8:30 p.m. Do not wait for the results and try your luck by filling out a Loto grid!

[Mis à jour le 6 avril 2020 à 19h00] Like every Monday, the FDJ brings into play a new lottery draw. For this start of the week, the winnings amount to five million euros. The sum has continued to increase last week since no player has found the right result. What leave today a jackpot of five million euros to whoever pierces the winning combination. Will the lucky one find the right numbers this time or will the jackpot be replayed on Wednesday April 8? Discover the results of the draw this evening, starting at 8:30 p.m.

> Try your luck for this draw with an FDJ grid

What would you do with a five million euro jackpot? Early retirement? A world tour ? Insanity in the stores? Spoiled for choice for a multimillionaire! A winner won 20 million euros by playing the six right numbers in the draw on Saturday March 28, proof that luck can always fall! In addition to the jackpot to be won, you can also play with the Loto code which allows ten winners to leave with € 20,000. What if early spring brings you luck? Try your luck by filling out your grid and discover the Loto results this evening from 8:20 pm.

If you don’t have favorite numbers, remember that the Flash option allows you to automatically and randomly select the numbers on your grid. A combination of numbers is automatically generated which gives you a practical alternative if you have no idea and prefer to rely on chance. If, on the other hand, you have a series of “lucky” numbers, fill in a grid by choosing five numbers and a lucky number: the price of a grid is 2.20 euros, available at your local tobacconist or online.