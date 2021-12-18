‘The Dreaming,’ a new English-language album from Monsta X, is out now.

Monsta X Releases ‘The Dreaming,’ a New English-Language Album

Monsta X, a Korean pop group, released The Dreaming, an English-language album on October 10.

Following their 2020 album All About Luv, this is the band’s second English-language album.

To coincide with the release of the album, Monsta X also released a film called Monsta X: The Dreaming.

In 2015, Starship Entertainment debuted Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and IM as Monsta X.

Shownu is currently completing his military enlistment and is not active in the group.

The K-pop group released a pre-release single titled “One Day” on September before releasing The Dreaming.

The single appears on The Dreaming’s tracklist.

Tracklist for “The Dreaming”:

On December 1, the single “You Problem” was released.

Monbebes all over the world were able to see Monsta X: The Dreaming in theaters in the days leading up to the film’s release.

On December 1, the film was released in South Korean theaters.

The film was released in select theaters outside of South Korea on December 1.

The film is described as follows in a press release:

“With six members – Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and IM – this brand-new film gives an intimate look at MONSTA X’s arduous journey over the past six years, including exclusive one-on-one interviews with each individual member, personal stories from their time in America, and a special concert clip exclusively for their fans.”

This must-see film also includes high-octane musical performances of their chart-topping hits, as well as an exclusive first look at ‘The Dreaming,’ ‘One Day,’ and other songs from their upcoming album, ‘MONSTA X: THE DREAMING.'”

Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and IM were interviewed by PEOPLE following the release of The Dreaming.

“Because the album’s title is The Dreaming, the lyrics are dreamy and gentle.

The song’s lyrics are poetic in nature.

It’ll move you,” IM told PEOPLE.

The group then talked about how it felt to see themselves in a film.

Minhyuk exclaimed, “I feel like a movie star.”

“Well, I just wanted to say that I think it’ll be awkward because we’ve been to the…,” IM continued.

