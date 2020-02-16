The Duchess of Cornwall welcomes domestic abuse survivors to Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall today opened the doors of Clarence House to women who’ve been affected by domestic abuse.

At a reception to mark the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives charity, Camilla, 72, heard stories from survivors who have become campaigners against domestic violence.

The Duchess, who yesterday attended the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough with Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, spent time chatting with women affected by violent relationships.

Camilla, who looked elegant in a navy and white pleated dress, with suede knee-high boots – and a simple pair of pearl earrings, looked relaxed as she chatted with her guests.

She was reacquainted with Rachel Williams, who the royal has kept in touch with after meeting for the first time in 2016.

Williams was subjected to a final violent attack at the hands of her ex-husband Darren in August 2011.

The mother-of-two, endured 18 years of beatings at the hands of her steroid-abusing six foot even inch, 22 stone bully of a partner.

He burst into the hairdressing salon where she worked in South Wales in August 2011 and shot her before taking his own life. Such was the affect on Jack that the confused 16-year-old tragically took his own life six weeks later.

Mrs Williams says she will always be thankful to Camilla for putting her weight firmly behind their cause.

Speaking about their 2016 meeting she says: ‘It was very significant for me to speak to a member of the Royal Family with that platform to help us. I can remember meeting for the first time so clearly.

‘Everyone judges somebody within the first ten seconds of meeting them and I instantly warmed to the duchess because you could see that obviously it wasn’t a token gesture for her, she wasn’t there just to tick off a duty that day.

‘You could see very clearly that she wanted to be there, was really interested in what we were saying and was physically moved by it. That meant a lot to her.’

Since that day Camilla has personally kept in touch with Mrs Williams, writing a thoughtful thank you letter for a copy of her autobiography, and supporting her inaugural Stand Up to Domestic Abuse Conference last year.

They have also appeared together at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. ‘That has meant a lot to me,’ she says.

Mrs Williams continues to campaign on a host of issued including making non-fatal strangulation a specific crime, like it is in New Zealand, more clarity and transparency around family courts and making all judges undertake mandatory specialist domestic abuse training.

‘More than that I want everybody to make domestic abuse their business. Anyone can be affected by it. There is no dividing line on this,’ she says.

‘I was only able to leave Darren when the fear of staying with him became greater than the fear of living with him. It took me a long time, but I finally got to the stage that I didn’t care if I only walked away from him with the clothes on my back.

‘I want other women to know they can do this – and with the duchess’s help I hope we can. ‘

It’s proving a busy week for Camilla. Yesterday, she joined Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, where they met injured personnel and tried their hand at wheelchair basketball.