The Duffer Brothers’ Original Pitch Notes for ‘Stranger Things’ Had Some Significant Changes

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in the summer of 2022, after a three-year hiatus from new episodes about our favorite characters from Hawkins, Indiana.

Fans have seen the characters develop over time.

Some worried that by the time Season 4 arrived, the actors would be too old for their roles.

Thankfully, showrunners the Duffer Brothers appear to have pulled it off.

That’s not to say there haven’t been some significant changes since the Duffer Brothers’ original pitch before the show premiered in 2016.

Here are some major character and storyline changes made by the creators to bring fans the series they love.

It was Montauk before Stranger Things, and it was a lot darker than what people were watching on Netflix.

It still involved children, government science experiments, and monsters, but the pitch appears to have leaned much more heavily toward horror.

Furthermore, rather than the kids traveling to the Upside Down, the original story depicted the Upside Down taking over the town of Hawkins.

“Over the course of the series, the ‘tear’ or ‘rip’ that separates their world from ours will begin to spread across Montauk like a supernatural cancer,” according to the pitch.

This cancer will take on increasingly strange paranormal forms.

There will be a disruption in electrical fields.

Strange fungi will cling to buildings and people.

The Atlantic will bring in a thick fog.

The temperature will drop dramatically.

The food will spoil.

The earth’s gravitational field will shift.

Strange entities will appear in people’s homes and places of business.

The number of ‘vanishings’ will rise, and the entire town will become ‘haunted’ – and in grave danger.

Can an entire town vanish if people can?”

The show is said to be inspired by “masters of the grotesque” such as Clive Barker, Guillermo Del Toro, HR Giger, and Masahiro Ito, according to the document.

Stranger Things Season 1 seemed to hold back on some of the horror elements, despite the showrunners’ decision to incorporate similar vibes from movies like ET and Jaws.

Paul Reiser, star of ‘Stranger Things,’ says it’s a “shame” that people binge-watch the series in one sitting.

The Duffer Brothers are well-known for smoothing out some of Steve Harrington’s rough edges.

Steve was much more… in his original version.

