The Duggar family hosts their annual New Year’s Eve bash just weeks after Josh was sentenced to prison for child pornography crimes.

Following his arrest in April, the 33-year-old was found guilty this month.

Jana Duggar, 31, used Instagram on Friday to share photos from her family’s celebration.

The video began with multiple family members in the kitchen and a table full of food, including many pizza boxes, set to Ben Rector’s The Best is Yet to Come.

Jana then invited guests into the living room, where Jim Bob, 56, and his mother, Michelle, 55, were seen conversing with other visitors.

The house was still decked out for the holidays, with a large tree adorned with lights and garland hung throughout the space.

Later, many of the Duggar kids were seen playing games like foosball.

Before the guests listened to numerous speeches, other younger members of the family went outside to fly a drone.

The video ended with the kids throwing confetti from the second floor into the living room of the adult guests.

“Happy New Years!” wrote the Counting On alum on Instagram.

The hashtags (hashtag)annualnewyearseveparty and (hashtag)familyandfriends were added by Jana to the end of the caption.

The party took place only a few weeks after the eldest Duggar was convicted of child pornography.

Josh was found guilty and taken into custody at the beginning of December.

In April, Jim Bob’s son was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

Following the jury’s decision, the ex-TLC star could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of guilt.

In about four months, he will be sentenced.

Josh’s attorneys intend to file an appeal.

Several members of Josh’s family attended the trial, and his wife Anna, 33, supported him throughout the ordeal.

Josh and Anna are the parents of seven children, the youngest of whom is due to arrive in November 2021.

Since Josh’s conviction, the Duggars have thrown numerous parties, including a New Year’s Eve bash.

The family gathered late last month to celebrate Christmas at Jim Bob and Michelle’s house.

Jana shared a series of sweet Instagram videos of herself, James, Jessa, and Joy-Anna enjoying the holiday with their families at their Tonitown, Arkansas home.

Fans were quick to notice that both Jinger, 28, and her older sister Jill, 30, were absent from the party.

