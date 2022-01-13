According to Epstein’s lawyer, during the trial, the Duke will be forced to discuss his GENITALS and sex life.

According to a top lawyer, Prince Andrew could be forced to describe his genitals and sex life during a rape trial.

If the Duke of York is deposed ahead of a civil trial for Virginia Giuffre’s sex assault case, legal expert Spencer Kuvin, who is representing a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, predicts a humiliating oath grilling.

Mr Kuvin told the Mirror, “There is no doubt the Duke will be asked about his private parts.”

“Nothing is off limits because if an underage girl can describe the Duke of York’s private parts, how would it be if they weren’t dating?”

The case is the most serious legal action taken against a member of the Royal Family in recent memory, and it comes after years of allegations against the Duke of Edinburgh.

Phil Dampier, a leading commentator, told Infosurhoy, “I think he’s done as a working royal.”

“It was suggested that he return this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events, but given the current state of affairs, that is unlikely.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if in the future he loses his military patronage.”

According to Infosurhoy, leading commentator Phil Dampier believes the Duke of York will try to settle the case outside of court to save his 95-year-old mother’s life.

According to the author, Andrew, who is known as the Queen’s favorite son, is “finished” and will most likely lose his military patronages.

“This is extremely bad news for him,” Mr Dampier told Infosurhoy, “because it means he’ll almost certainly have to settle outside of court, as 97 percent of civil cases in America do.”

“There’s always the risk that if he settles with Virginia Roberts, someone else will file a similar claim, but it’s a risk he’ll have to take.”

He went on, “I can’t see any other way out of this now without causing major embarrassment to the Royal Family and The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee [year],” he said.

“Which they’ll want to stay away from.”

I doubt they’ll say anything publicly; I believe everything will be handled behind closed doors, but his lawyers appear to have made mutterings that…

