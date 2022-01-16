The DVD and Blu-ray release date for ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 1 has been set.

Season 4 Part 1 of ‘Attack on Titan’ is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

The second half of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has begun, and Funimation is celebrating by announcing the DVD and Blu-ray release dates for the first half of the anime’s final season.

The special features that come with the new box sets are something collectors will not want to miss.

When will the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 Blu-ray be available?

After implementing a four-year time skip, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 proves to be a jarring addition to the anime, flipping the script on viewers.

Fans can follow Reiner and the other Titan Shifters in Marley before Eren arrives and attacks their home in the final installment.

The characters who were previously thought to be villains become more human as a result of this development.

It also sees Eren and the Survey Corps on the winning side for a change, albeit at the expense of their morals.

The first half of the anime’s final season sets the tone for a spectacular conclusion.

Although the conclusion is currently being worked on, fans can still go back and read the previous installments.

When will Season 4 Part 1 of Attack on Titan be released on DVD and Blu-ray?

With the end of Attack on Titan approaching, fans may find themselves wanting to rewatch the anime.

And the Blu-ray release of Season 4 Part 1 by Funimation comes at a perfect time.

Fans will be able to choose between a standard and limited-edition box set, both of which will include the following features:

On February 1st, both the standard and limited-edition versions will be available.

22nd, 2022

If the 12-episode count for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is correct, the Blu-ray should be released around the same time as the anime’s latest installment.

Fans don’t have to wait long to get their hands on a copy of season 4 part 1.

Funimation is offering pre-orders for both Blu-ray sets.

What is included in the limited-edition version?

In addition to Funimation’s standard Blu-ray release, the first half of the fourth season will be released in a limited-edition set that includes all of the special features listed above as well as a few extras.

Fans will receive pins and artwork as part of the limited-edition Blu-ray:

