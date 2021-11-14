The Early Access Black Friday Sale at Wayfair is currently underway: Here Are the 11 Best Deals.

Wayfair’s Black Friday Early Access Sale Is Now Live: Here Are the 11 Best Deals.

There’s no better time to shop for new pieces to get your home guest ready than now, with the holidays just around the corner.

Before the end of the year, now is the best time to give your home a nice upgrade.

So, why wait? Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Access Sale is currently underway, and we strongly advise you to start shopping as soon as possible.

We’ve compiled a list of the best bargains we’ve come across.

Check them out in the gallery below.

This cheese board is a must-have if you’re entertaining this holiday season.

It’s made of natural bamboo that’s both durable and eco-friendly, and it includes a complete cutlery set.

This Kelly Clarkson Home 36-inch wall mirror would be a lovely addition to your living room.

This sofa is elegant and sophisticated, and it works well in small rooms.

The majority of the color options are sold out, but tan, light gray velvet, and the stunning dark royal blue are still available.

This five-shelf bookcase with an “industrial-chic” vibe will instantly upgrade your living room.

It’s available in four different finishes: barn wood, dark walnut, gray wash, and driftwood.

This beautiful velvet executive chair will add a touch of glam to your home office.

This cutlery set is popular among shoppers because it not only looks great but also performs well.

It’s made of high-quality stainless steel and comes with a cool, one-of-a-kind acrylic stand.

Air purifiers are essential in any home.

Wayfair has given this GermGuardian option a high rating.

