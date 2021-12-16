Early Rotten Tomatoes Score for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The early Rotten Tomatoes score for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived…and it’s perfect.

With just under 50 reviews, the film currently has a 100% positive rating on the review aggregation site.

While it’s unlikely to last — only a few films have 100 percent fresh reviews, and Man of Steel had 100 percent around the same time in its release schedule — it’s a promising sign for fans hoping the long-awaited threequel will live up to the (admittedly massive) hype.

The early reactions from those who attended the premiere were overwhelmingly positive, so it’s no surprise that the film is doing well with critics…but 100% is difficult to predict.

You can keep track of the score right here.

It’ll most likely change over the next few days before stabilizing around the time the film becomes widely available in theaters.

You can also watch the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which picks up right after the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that the film picks up right where the previous one left off.

We already knew that Dr. Peter’s decision to seek him out would play a role in the plot.

Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help with his secret identity problems, a decision that backfires when Strange’s attempt to rewrite reality opens up the multiverse, bringing villains from other worlds to battle the young Webhead.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will face villains from the past of the franchise, but not ones he has seen before.

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man) and Dr. Octopus will battle Spider-Man on December 17th.

Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and others are among the characters featured.

Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s no better character for Marvel to start exploring its infinite Earths with than Peter Parker.

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, will hit theaters on December 17.

