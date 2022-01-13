The Easiest Side Dish by Ina Garten was a Best Seller at Her Barefoot Contessa Store.

At Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa Store, her Easiest Side Dish was a Best Seller.

Back in the day, Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa store had a lot of best sellers, but one of the most popular was a simple three-ingredient side dish.

She came up with the recipe after a botched produce delivery.

“This is one of Ina Garten’s best sellers at her Barefoot Contessa gourmet food store in East Hampton, New York,” the Martha Stewart website said of Garten’s sugar snap peas with sesame recipe.

Garten’s cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, promised “secrets” from her specialty food store and included the origins of the sugar snap peas recipe.

The easy side dish created by the Barefoot Contessa star was the result of a miscalculation, but it turned out to be a huge hit.

In the recipe’s introduction, she wrote, “Sometimes a mistake turns out to be a blessing.”

“I ordered snow peas from my produce supplier years ago, but they accidentally sent sugar snap peas, which were new on the market, and I tasted one while on the phone telling the supplier to pick them up,” Garten continued.

Garten only needed one taste to decide to try the vegetable in her store.

She recalled, “They were delicious!”

“So, on the spur of the moment, I asked the cooks to add sesame oil and black sesame seeds to see if the customers liked them.”

Customers raved about the side dish.

“I called the supplier back an hour later and placed an order for 100 pounds the following day.”

“This is still one of our best sellers fifteen years later,” Garten wrote in the book.

“And making it at home couldn’t be any easier.”

The recipe does not call for cooking the peas in Garten’s cookbook.

She removes the stems and strings from each pod before combining it with sesame oil and sesame seeds in a bowl.

Her Food Network recipe calls for kosher salt to taste, as well as a quick cooking method if the raw peas are “too tough to eat.”

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, she showed viewers how to make the “easiest sugar snap pea salad you’ve ever seen.”

Garten had friends over for the weekend, so she surprised them with her homemade dishes, including the snap peas and sesame side dish.

Garten stated in the episode that she would “make the easiest thing you can possibly imagine, so…

