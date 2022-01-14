The Easy Nicoise Salad from Ina Garten is a Platter-Size Party

The Barefoot Contessa knows how to turn a salad into a party.

Ina Garten’s nicoise salad pays homage to the classic while also incorporating a few Barefoot Contessa twists.

After an hour, the celebrity chef has a salad fit for a party or a quiet night at home.

Even the Barefoot Contessa admits that her nicoise salad requires some effort.

In The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, she wrote, “This takes a little planning ahead of time, but only needs ‘assembling’ before guests arrive.”

“The ingredients are straightforward, but the presentation gives it a festive feel.”

Despite the fact that it requires some preparation, Garten’s nicoise salad is a simple and straightforward dish to prepare.

As Garten explained, she doesn’t always follow the recipe to the letter.

“Use your imagination to come up with other Provencal ingredients you enjoy and add them to the platter,” she suggested.

Garten’s nicoise salad is essentially a deconstructed version of the original, which is known as Roasted Salmon Nicoise Platter.

The main difference is that she gives it a Barefoot Contessa makeover by using salmon instead of tuna.

So, how does Garten make his nicoise salad? According to Food Network, while the oven is preheating to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, Garten prepares a marinade of lemon, garlic, and dijon mustard that will sit on the salmon for about 15 minutes before roasting.

Garten gets to work on the salad’s other components while the salmon soaks up the flavors of the marinade.

She boils Yukon gold potatoes and blanches haricots verts, a “universally available French string bean.”

After boiling the haricots verts for a few minutes, placing them in a bowl of ice water not only “stops the cooking,” but also “sets the color and ensures they stay crisp,” according to Garten.

The salmon is then placed in the oven, where “high heat caramelizes the top.” Garten then sets the salmon aside to rest while she prepares a vinaigrette, which she believes everyone should know how to make.

She then arranges everything on a platter and drizzles the vinaigrette over it.

“This is a classic nicoise salad,” Garten said.

“It’s simply roasted salmon,” says the chef.

Instead of tuna, I believe it has so…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.