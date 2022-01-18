The Egyptian God Khonshu, from whom Oscar Isaac’s hero draws his power, appears in the first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight.’

The Egyptian God Khonshu, from whom Oscar Isaac’s hero draws his power, is revealed in the first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight.’

Oscar Isaac, who plays Marc Spector in Marvel’s Moon Knight, was seen in a panicked state in the trailer.

Fans saw pyramids, Egypt, and a strange bird-like figure stalking the hero in an elevator.

Khonshu, the Egyptian god who bestows powers on Marc Spector in Moon Knight, may be the show’s most important character.

And in the first three seconds of the Moon Knight trailer, Marvel hid a first look at the ancient god.

Every trailer contains references and Easter eggs, as evidenced by the fact that fans mistook the Eternals trailer for an Avengers: Age of Ultron reference.

In the Moon Knight trailer, around the 44-second mark, Oscar Isaac’s character peers down a dark hallway when a flash reveals the first glimpse of Khnonshu’s figure.

He stands with a bird-like face and a colossal staff topped with a crescent moon.

As Khonshu hobbles toward Isaac’s hero, the elevator doors close behind him.

He makes a flat excuse about looking for a contact lens on the ground when it turns out to be an older lady.

Fans were more excited by Khnoshu’s appearance in the Moon Knight trailer than by Kingpin’s return in Hawkeye.

Bast is in charge of the Black Panther, the Celestials are in charge of the Eternals, and Khonshu is in charge of the Moon Knight.

Khonshu belonged to a pantheon of gods, and he even referred to Bast as his brother in the Black Panther universe.

Marvel’s take on Khonshu isn’t exactly heroic.

In Avengers (hashtag)35 (2020), he chose a mortal avatar to oppose an early incarnation of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

He even founded the Cult of Khonshu, which some fans believe is led by actor Ethan Hawke’s enigmatic character.

Khonshu in ‘Moon Knight’ for the first time

@FandomWikispic.twitter.comBOg1a4rKfm He is the Egyptian Moon God who gave Marc Spector his abilities @FandomWikispic.twitter.comBOg1a4rKfm

In the comics, archaeologist Marlene Alraune burys Marc Spector’s body beneath a statue of Khonshu after the mercenary Raul Bushman mortally wounds him.

Marc and the god have made a deal.

In exchange for his services, he can resurrect him.

Moon Knight and Khonshu have long been allies, but the god has devised devious plans to take over Marc’s body, including assisting him in stealing the powers of several Avengers, including Doctor Strange and Thor.

Stan Lee and Marvel Comics adored their Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde characters.

Eddie Brock has an odd relationship with the Hulk, and Bruce Banner has a strange relationship with the Hulk.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Our first look at Khonshu in ‘Moon Knight’ He is the Egyptian Moon God who gave Marc Spector his powers @FandomWikispic.twitter.com/BOg1a4rKfm — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 18, 2022