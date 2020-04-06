“The elderly are often no longer allowed to use their children.” Inland

The Anbo wholeheartedly supports the campaign “For our elderly”, which Ali B started with floriculture and De Telegraaf. Ⓒ Serge Ligtenberg

WOERDEN – “Older people are often no longer allowed to use their children,” notes Liane den Haan, director of the elderly organization Anbo. “They are not allowed to go shopping, take a detour, nothing. Sometimes it goes too far. ” Because many elderly people are currently not able to receive visitors at all, she fully supports the campaign “For our elderly”, which Ali B started with floriculture, Anbo and De Telegraaf. The action means that 150,000 lonely elderly people will be presented with a flower on Good Friday. The home care staff will deliver the action flowers.