The Elegant Barefoot Contessa Holiday Favorite is Ina Garten’s Christmas Linzer Cookies.

Christmas Linzer Cookies by Ina Garten are a Barefoot Contessa holiday favorite.

This Christmas classic is Ina Garten’s favorite holiday cookie.

With a window that shows off a jam filling, her easy linzer cookies recipe takes simple shortbread and gives it an elegant twist.

Garten was asked about her favorite Christmas cookie during a December 2020 interview with Katie Couric.

The star of the Barefoot Contessa loves cookies that combine raspberry jam and shortbread.

“I make these linzer cookies, which are shortbread cookies with raspberry jam in the middle, and I make thumbprint cookies with jam in the thumbprint,” Garten explained.

“Actually, what I do is I take that one basic dough, the shortbread cookies,” she explained, “and I make a variety of different options out of it.”

“You can make all kinds of cookies from one dough,” Garten explained.

On a recent episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to make linzer cookies.

She was making them for friends and cut out playing card-themed shapes for the windows, but at Christmas, the top cookie is usually a cutout circle.

“They’re shortbread cookies with raspberry jam in the middle,” she explained.

Garten combined butter, sugar, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl.

Then, while the mixer was on low speed, she added flour and salt to the butter and sugar mixture.

She combined the ingredients and shaped the dough into a flat disc on a floured board.

Garten rolled out the dough after chilling it for 15 minutes.

“So I’m going to cut out small rounds for the bottom of the cookie, and then I’m going to put the top on with a cutout so you can see the raspberry jam in the middle,” Garten explained.

“It’ll look nice, and it’ll taste nice,” says the chef.

She placed the cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet after cutting them out.

Ina Garten (@inagarten) shared this.

The top window was cut out with a small cookie cutter by Garten.

“So each of these cookies will have a cutout on the top,” she explained.

“So the raspberry jam will be on the bottom of the cookie, and when I put the top on, you’ll see the raspberry jam in the cutout.”

“It’ll be fantastic.”

Garten chilled his linzer cookies for 15 minutes before baking them at 350°F…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.