The Elf on the Shelf display of a furious mother goes horribly wrong – and other parents are in fits of laughter.

Mum’s enraged Elf on the Shelf display goes horribly wrong – and other parents are in stitches.

THESE ARE THE naughty girls and boys who wreak havoc throughout December.

While the arrival of January brings relief to parents who follow the Elf on the Shelf tradition, one mother was nearly left with a permanent reminder of her elves’ first day antics.

Lyndsey Sahota went to great lengths to make the 1st of December a memorable day for her three children – Bella, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Carter, five – by placing their advent calendars on her kitchen floor, alongside the two elves and a dusting of flour from an open bag.

Lyndsey also used snow spray to write the words “We’re Back” on the floor, strategically placing the cans to make it appear as if the elves were responsible for the graffiti.

And while her kids loved it, Lyndsey was furious when she cleaned it up and discovered a dark stain on her hardwood floor from the snow spray.

The outline of the writing could clearly be seen where the spray had been used in the photos shared to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips page on Facebook.

Lyndsey wrote alongside the images, “Stupid elves!! Any suggestions here please? It’s real wood.”

“Spray it with a bit of lynx spray,” one person wrote.

I’ve discovered that my wood floors can get rid of almost anything.”

Another person wrote, “Magic sponge, worked on my wooden sideboard- good luck.”

“Oh god,” said another.

I’m not sure if it will work, but mayonnaise removes cup stains, so it’s worth a shot.”

Another person pointed out that Lyndsey is ready for day two of the elves, writing, “Definitely got your idea for tomorrow, elf jail for criminal damage.”

Lyndsey has tried a variety of suggestions from the group, including sanding the floor, soapy water, Pink Stuff, vegetable oil, and steaming it, but she still believes mayonnaise will work.

It works wonders on water rings on wooden furniture, so let’s hope it works on Lyndsey’s floor as well.

