The Emotional Trailer for ‘American Idol’s’ 20th Season Debuts: Watch Now

Season 20 of American Idol is being celebrated in style!

Next month, the singing competition show returns with longtime host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryanall.

During the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, ABC, which will air the franchise’s fifth season, released the first trailer for the special season.

The two-minute trailer begins with a nostalgic look back at past Idol winners Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert, and poses the question, “What if they were never discovered?” as the judges prepare to begin “a new search” for the next Idol.

“You know this is nerve-racking, right?” one of the hopefuls told Perry, Richie, and Bryan during his audition, referring to the new season’s aspiring singers hoping to get the coveted sendoff to Hollywood.

When a few of the contestants’ harrowing stories are shared, such as one who was bullied, one who went through “a lot” to get to this point, and one who performed a song he used to sing to his late nephew, who died the previous year, the audience breaks out in tears.

“This is dedicated to my nephew who passed away this past April,” the Idol hopeful told the judges. “Singing is my way of healing.”

“The song I’m going to sing today is one that I used to sing all the time when I was rocking him to sleep,” an emotional Perry said as she listened to his story.

“Katy is a complete wreck,” Bryan said, as Perry struggled to control her emotions.

And, what with it being the 20th season, Idol had to throw in a little extra enticement: the Platinum Ticket.

The Platinum Ticket is only given to one lucky contestant in each city, as the trailer reveals.

(This season, they’ll be in Los Angeles and Austin.) As the lucky singer at the end of the trailer learned from Perry, anyone who receives the Platinum Ticket gets a straight shot to Hollywood Week (along with shortcuts.)

Season 20’s tearjerking trailer can be seen below.

The new season of American Idol will premiere on February 8th.

At 8:00 p.m., on February 27th.

For more information, see ETPT on ABC.

