The Engagement Ring of Meghan Markle Is Now More Popular Than Kate Middleton’s

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are two of the most photographed women on the planet, and their engagement rings are instantly recognizable.

In 2010, Prince William proposed to Kate with his late mother’s ring, and the only time the Duchess of Cambridge has been photographed without it is when her fingers swelled during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

Except for a few occasions, such as when Kate was pregnant, Meghan is rarely seen without her engagement ring.

Meghan’s ring has now been designated as the “most popular royal engagement ring.”

Here’s more on that, as well as a ranking of other famous royals’ engagement rings.

Based on monthly Google searches, the ring Prince Harry gave Meghan when he proposed to her took the top spot as the most popular among all other royal engagement rings, according to data compiled by Design Bundles.

The former Suits star’s ring is Googled 20,000 times per month, easily outnumbering the number of times other royal ladies’ engagement rings are Googled.

Meghan’s ring was custom-made by the Duke of Sussex.

The ring is a three-stone, six-carat cushion-cut diamond ring.

The center stone is from Botswana, a country near and dear to the couple’s hearts, and the two smaller diamonds on the sides are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Despite a contentious year, Meghan Markle is the most Googled royal.

The ring worn by the Duchess of Cambridge is ranked No. 1.

There are 8,200 Google searches per month for the second most popular royal engagement rings.

“It’s very special, as Kate is very special,” William said when asked about the ring during their joint engagement interview. “It’s my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement.”

A 12-carat oval sapphire is set in 18-karat white gold with 14 solitaire diamonds in the ring.

The piece was valued at (dollar)35,000 in 1981.

It is now estimated to be worth over (dollar)370,000.

Kate Middleton changed her famous engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Grace Kelly’s engagement ring is the subject of the most Google searches after the Duchess of Cambridge.

Every month, 3,900 people look for the late Princess of Monaco’s ring on the internet.

With 3,400 monthly searches, Princess Margaret’s takes fourth place, followed by Queen Elizabeth II’s…

