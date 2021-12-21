The entire publishing catalog of Bruce Springsteen is being sold to Sony Music for (dollar)500 million.

The entire publishing catalog of Bruce Springsteen has been sold to Sony Music for (dollar)500 million.

“The boss” may be on the verge of retiring.

Bruce Springsteen recently sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music for an estimated (dollar)500 million, claiming that the company treated him “as an artist and as a person” with respect.

Here’s everything we know about the “Born to Run” singer, as well as what his decision means for future performances.

Springsteen’s hits include “Dancing in the Dark,” “Streets of Philadelphia,” and “Born in the USA,” and he received the Kennedy Center Honors award.

The musician was also honored with a Grammy nomination.

Letter to You, Bruce Springsteen’s most recent studio album, was released in October 2020.

For the podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, the musician collaborated with former US President Barack Obama.

The singer of “The River” is also a proud New Jersey musician who recently collaborated with Bleachers and Jack Antonoff on the song “Chinatown,” and detailed his rise to fame in the autobiography Born to Run.

This musician’s music ownership changed dramatically in 2021.

Springsteen sold Sony Music the masters of his entire catalog, as well as the associated music publishing rights.

According to Billboard, the deal was worth around (dollar)500 million.

That means Sony owns over 300 songs, 20 studio albums, and 23 live albums from Bruce Springsteen’s career, which spans nearly 50 years.

Springsteen said in a statement from Sony, “I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place.”

“The men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the utmost respect as an artist and as a person for the past 50 years.”

I’m ecstatic that the company and people I know and trust will continue to look after my legacy.”

What does this mean for Springsteen’s upcoming concerts? The “Born to Run” singer will be able to perform well-known hit songs.

Springsteen, on the other hand, waived his right to choose what his songs are used for or how they are distributed in the future by selling the “masters” of his catalog.

In addition, the holder of the master has control over the recordings’ financial gains.

In Springsteen’s case, this means that Sony Music would benefit directly from future revenue.

“This deal comes one year after Universal Music Publishing Group purchased…,” Pitchfork reports.

