The Epic, Can’t-Miss Spanx End-of-Season Sale will save you 50%.

Save 50% on Spanx at the Epic, Can’t-Miss End-of-Season Sale.

You can save an additional 30% on Spanx sale styles, which means you can get half-price leggings, jeans, bras, shapewear, bodysuits, and more.

Spanx has established itself as a go-to brand for shapewear, activewear, loungewear, and more.

There are plenty of fashionable options in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

Spanx’s Booty Boost Legging has been seen on celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Chrishell Stause, Nina Dobrev, Kelsea Ballerini, Busy Philipps, and Heather Altman.

Another wardrobe staple is the Spanx faux leather leggings.

Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Tia Mowry, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Jana Kramer, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Donatella Versace, Erin Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, and Cameran Eubanks are just a few of the celebrities who have done it.

Celebs and E! News shopping editors alike love Spanx.

If you want to try out the brand or just stock up on your favorites, now is the best time to do so because the Spanx End of Season Sale is on now until Tuesday, January 11th at 11:59 p.m. ET. Simply use the promo code SALE to save an extra 30% off all sale styles.

A sale on sale means you can save 50% on some of the most popular Spanx styles.

“Add to cart” comes to mind right away.

There are so many great options, but if you need some help deciding, here are a few of our must-have Spanx deals.

Get your shopping shoes on before they’re all gone!

Leggings can be both warm and fashionable.

They’re made of super soft velvet fabric and feature the signature Spanx tummy-shaping Power Waistband.

There is no center seam, so you won’t get the dreaded camel toe.

You can be dressed up or down…

