The Epic Romance of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: A Complete Timeline

The Epic Romance of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: A Timeline

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a formidable power couple, as evidenced by their swoon-worthy love story.

On the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video in 2006, the two met.

Teigen later told Cosmopolitan in June 2014 that they “hooked up” that night, despite the fact that they split up after the shoot.

She joked about the video, saying, “I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you’ve ever seen in a human.”

“When I entered John’s dressing room to introduce myself, he was ironing his underwear.

“You do your own ironing!” I exclaimed, and he replied, “Of course.” I hugged him.”

The couple kept in touch over the next year, but Legend was frequently seen on red carpets and at events with other women.

“For a while, I just let him be himself,” the author of Cravings told Cosmopolitan.

“The worst thing you can do is try to confine someone like that early on, only for them to realize, ‘There’s so much more out there.'”

‘I kept my cool for a long time.’ I never asked, ‘What are we?’ I’ve never been a traditional person, so marriage was never my goal.

I was simply delighted to be in his company.”

The Voice coach was finally ready to settle down, and the two married in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013.

Luna was born in April of 2016, and Miles was born in May of 2018.

Legend discussed how he and the Lip Sync Battle host have made their marriage work during an interview with Today in 2018.

He said at the time, “We actually do love, respect, and admire each other.”

“I believe that is at the heart of who we are as a couple, and we genuinely enjoy each other’s company.”

[She] is constantly making me laugh.

She’s fantastic…

She’s very attentive, loving, and has a great sense of humor about it all.”

