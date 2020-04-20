The erased year in which the Spanish Thirds of a Cardinal-Warrior stood at the gates of Paris

It happens sometimes, with certain battles and historical episodes, which seem anachronistic if the prevailing discourse is obeyed to the millimeter. They seem to be fragments forcibly or ultimately embedded, except that what was really artificially put in its day were incomplete summaries of the facts. An example of this is the war between the Spanish Monarchy and England in 1625, when the power that the popular imagination supposes as queen of the seas since 1588, the perfidious Albion, surrendered mercilessly against the much superior Spanish Navy.

The same is true of a campaign between the France of Louis XIII and the Spain of Philip IV that placed the Spanish Tercios within a few kilometers of conquering Paris and which is usually systematically ignored for not spoiling the idea, also incomplete, that this mythical infantry it was a few years after crashing in Rocroi (1643), a battle that Gallic historiography pointed out as the decline of the military empire.

A cardinal warrior against Cardinal Richelieu

The entry of France into the 30-year war on the part of the Protestant side meant a headache for the Habsburgs from 1635. Far from religious disputes, what Richelieu wanted with this war movement was to grow ground in his centennial pulse with Spain both in Flanders and in Italy. The Bourbon dynasty had succeeded in stopping the civil wars that haunted the kingdom and, with more liberated hands, reformed its army by introducing some of the tactics and ideas with which Sweden had stormed like a brave bull into the European conflict.

In 1634, the Catholic victory in the battle of Nördlingen, with a decisive participation of Spanish troops (only a minority was Castilian, that is true) demonstrated to the continent that the Spanish Tercios were still the hardest bone to crack even for the Swedes. Hence, the French entry into the war was so risky and, at the same time, conducive to Protestant interests. Richelieu managed to get the Spaniards out of the German equation and bring the war to their terrain, including in Portugal and Catalonia.

The Spanish collapse, which would actually materialize from 1645, contributed in a key way to the disappearance of the most capable of Spanish generals, a Habsburg of blood and rank that brought the war to the gates of Paris. Philip III’s youngest son, the Infante Fernando, was bright-tempered, intelligent, athletic, and wasted more health than his brothers. It was decided for this reason, so that the succession order did not threaten, that the infant enter the clergy and that Philip IV would reign without the long shadow of a robust brother.

“It is not credible how full and how strewn were the fields of arms, flags, dead bodies and dead horses, with horrific wounds”

At just 10 years old, he was appointed Archbishop of Toledo, the main ecclesiastical see in Spain, and shortly afterwards was appointed cardinal. He served as such, but without being ordained a priest because the 30-year war limited his life exclusively to the military aspect. At the death of Isabel Clara Eugenia, in 1633, Fernando was chosen to assume control over the Spanish Netherlands.

However, before traveling to Brussels, the Cardinal-Infante was ordered to lead an army into the heart of Germany and take part in the aforementioned battle of Nördlingen, where the Swedes were unable to evict the Spanish Tercios from the hill of Allbuch, rejecting 15 charges from the Protestant regiments. About that victory, which left 8,000 dead in the Protestant army in Nördlingen, wrote the Spanish officer Diego de Aedo y Gallart:

“It is not credible how full and how strewn were the fields of arms, flags, corpses and dead horses, with horrific wounds.”

Olivares’ impossible orders

The Cardinal-Infante thus became the fashionable man of Catholic Europe and, on November 4, 1634, entered cheering in Brussels. The festivities culminated in several forays into Dutch territory, which convinced the other most famous cardinal in Europe, Richelieu, that the only way to stop Spain was with the direct intervention of his country.

After declaring war on Spain, Cardinal Richelieu ordered his army to descend through the Meuse Valley to join forces with the Dutch and thus encircle the strategic province of Brabant. The French and the Dutch, numbering 60,000 men, captured Diest and They and laid siege to Leuven. However, the invaders broke up in front of Leuven due to lack of supplies and their lousy organization.

The rapid French collapse allowed Ferdinand to take by surprise, at the end of July, the Fort of Esquenque, a key position to control the Lower Rhine and draw a safe military corridor between the Netherlands and Catholic Germany, so that the Dutch were seized . The Count Duke of Olivares enthusiastically celebrated this conquest and demanded of the Cardinal-Infante, entertained in the occupation of the adjoining Duchy of Cleves, that “this must be maintained at any cost.”

The Cardinal-Infante knew about the strategic importance of Esquenque, but he disagreed with the Count Duke about the possibilities of conserving a place so far from the rest of Spanish positions for a long time. Even so, before returning to Brussels to spend the winter, Philip IV’s brother left 1,500 of his best soldiers with supplies for seven months in Esquenque and another 2,000 in Cleves, under the command of Francisco Toralto. It was the most he could afford without neglecting the rest of the garrisons, but too little for the Count Duke, who in a letter in early 1636 insisted on his demand “without the Esquenque, there is nothing, even if you take Paris, and with it , although you miss Brussels and Madrid, there is everything ».

«Well, I see, sir, that the greatest jewel that the King our lord had in those states to be able to accommodate his things with glory has been lost»

The Dutch understood as well as the Spanish how important it was to control Esquenque, so they turned to their conquest as soon as spring began. After suffering the prolonged Dutch bombardment from artillery barges, the 600 Spaniards who survived in the fortress surrendered on April 30 to the great indignation of Olivares: «Well, I see, sir, that the greatest jewel that the King our Lord had in those states to be able to arrange their things with glory […] great blow, sir, for the King our lord, great for all of Spain ».

In the absence of Esquenque, Count Duke was satisfied, at least, with which year Helmond, Eindhoven or any other Dutch square would recover.

An unexpected turn in war

When the Cardinal-Infante seemed ready to respond with all his might to the loss of Esquenque on the Dutch border, he made a surprising decision with his back to Madrid: he began a diversion on the border with France. If Ferdinand had received such a large army, about 70,000 men, reinforced with imperial troops, it was to reestablish authority in Flanders after the series of Dutch victories between 1629 and 1634. Hence the unexpectedness of his attack on France and that his decision was seen in court as the result of personal effort. He would justify himself in the value of improvisation on the ground and that the Emperor’s troops were entertaining in Germany, leaving Richelieu’s hands too free.

With little preparation and no support actions on other fronts, the Cardinal-Infante invaded French territory in the summer of 1636 with only 18,000 men, armed with light equipment and a large number of cavalry. The occurrence of the Infante Fernando dismounted the French defenses, which expected everything except a quick attack, and placed on the tray the capture of Le Câtelet, one of the strongest fortresses in the country, which did not resist more than three days of bombardment since portable mortars.

On August 7, the Spanish besieged the Corbie stronghold, a few kilometers from Paris. The fortress only lasted a week and, with its fall, gave way to reach Paris, where panic spread through its streets and the Royal Family, with the exception of the King, was evacuated from the city.

Although some officers, such as Imperial General Ottavio Piccolomini, urged Cardinal Infante to order the crossing of the Somme River to the capital, the very brother rejected this possibility. Certainly the French defenses were completely disorganized and Spain would never again achieve such an opportunity, although it was also true that without a supply line and with so few troops the invasion had an expiration date. The Spanish commander ordered the withdrawal and towards the beginning of September there were no Spanish troops left on French soil.

Fernando’s death is believed to have been caused by a stomach ulcer. Which did not prevent the usual rumors pointing to poisoning.

Cardinal Richelieu, as shocked as anyone in Paris at the unexpected events, celebrated that the invasion ended in a scare. The Count Duke, for his part, regretted that the Spanish had withdrawn from the Somme and had not done enough to maintain Corbie. What’s more, Cardinal Olivares became obsessed in the following years with repeating the move with invasions from Catalonia and Flanders that came out crooked. The strategy ordered by the Court to suddenly adopt a defensive attitude in the Netherlands and an offensive one in France was settled, once the surprise effect dissipated, with more failures than successes. Precisely the Dutch recovery of Breda in 1637, the place that Spínola managed to surrender after much effort twelve years earlier, was possible because Olivares’s obsession with the French front neglected the defense in Flanders.

“The year of Corbie” was the last humiliation to the French before the first serious collapse of the Spanish armies. Heads were missing, as Olivares would say. Spínola was missing, the Duke of Feria was missing … and the cardinal warrior was going to be missing. With his reputation tainted at court by his inconsistent attitude, and amid Portugal’s dangerous rebellion, Ferdinand fell ill during a battle and died in Brussels on November 9, 1641.

His death is believed to have been caused by a stomach ulcer. This did not prevent the usual rumors that a poisoning arose, perhaps ordered by Olivares, as the cause of a death that left the Spanish Empire orphaned of its best active general. Like his brother, Fernando also emulated Don Juan’s fame and left some bastard children. Obviously, there were plenty of bastards and they lacked valid and military heirs with their imaginations. .