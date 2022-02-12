The Evolution of Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s Relationship: From Coworkers to Romance

From Coworkers to Romance: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s Relationship

Finding love in the studio! When Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun collaborated on a single, fans immediately recognized their chemistry.

Lavigne hinted at a new album in December 2020, saying that it would feature Mod Sun, Travis Barker, and others.

Lavigne and Mod Sun released the song “Flames” a month later, which was included on the rapper’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar.

The pair were “seeing each other” after forming a connection through music, a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

Machine Gun Kelly, a mutual friend of Mod Sun’s, introduced them.

The Minnesota native told Metro in February 2021 that he and the Grammy Award nominee “just talked about music,” and that he was “starstruck” when the Grammy Award nominee expressed interest in his work.

“It’s hard to say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne, but she was like, ‘I really like your song,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff you’re working on,'” says the singer.

Mod Sun was hesitant to ask Lavigne to collaborate with him at first, but the “Complicated” singer ended up being the album’s only collaboration.

“All of a sudden, she appears, and after she sings the song, I understand it better.”

I could see why this is such a great song.

“As an artist, you never know,” Mod Sun added.

“It’s really difficult to be like, ‘This is the song that’s going to make it, or this is the song that’s going to blow up.’ You might think in your head that you know what’s going to work every time, but most of the time you don’t know what you’re making when you’re making it.”

Because of her previous relationships, the Canadian native admitted that she tried to resist her attraction to Mod Sun when they first met.

Deryck Whibley was Lavigne’s previous husband from 2006 to 2010.

From 2013 to 2015, she was married to Chad Kroeger.

“To be honest, I was a firm believer in love.

In December 2021, she told Nylon, “And then I put it through the wringer.”

“Then I got back on my feet and had a relationship, only to be f–ked over again.

