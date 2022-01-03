The Evolution of Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship: From Longtime Friends to Partners

From Longtime Friends to Partners: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline

It’s just them! Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s friendship turned romantic as they spent time together in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ben and I are dating,” the Good Doctor actor revealed for the first time on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast in May 2020.

“This morning, I inquired of him.”

‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ I asked, and he said, ‘Don’t get into our nitty-gritty, but people can know.’ It’s still new.”

After confirming the news, the couple — who have both played the titular character in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen — kept their romance under wraps.

They, on the other hand, can’t seem to stop gushing about one another.

“To make a long story short, Ben created a birthday video for me.

During the podcast interview, the Real O’Neals alum said, “Ben has been putting this video together for me for probably three months.”

“It’s all of my favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond wishing me a happy birthday, as well as all of my drag friends.”

Shortly after quarantining together — and costarring in a series of “QuaranTunes Dance Parties” on Instagram — the musical theatre stars grew even closer while staying at Platt’s childhood home, eventually getting a labradoodle named George together.

For both actors, the developing romance has been a major source of creative inspiration.

“The song [‘Imagine’] came to me from Michael Pollack, who’s a really brilliant songwriter… It spoke to me immediately because I recently entered into a relationship with my boyfriend, Noah Galvin,” the Politician star explained during a June 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s been about a year and a half since we’ve been together.”

It was insane; we’d been friends for five years and, right before the pandemic, we finally decided to give it our all.”

“We’ve kind of skated around it for a long time,” he told host Kelly Clarkson, “and then it was, like, zero to 60, like we’re living together with my parents in [my]childhood home and seeing each other all the time.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline: From Longtime Friends to Partners