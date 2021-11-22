The Exact Sweatshirt worn by Kristin Cavallari is available on Amazon, along with a matching beanie.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

When we see a celebrity wearing something we like, whether in paparazzi photos, on TV, or on their own Instagram, we can only do so much with a dupe.

It can work out occasionally, but it can be difficult to find something that looks as good as the real thing without looking cheap.

It can be difficult to find anything similar at times!

But there are times when we can not only find the exact products we want — on Amazon Prime, no less — but they also start at under (dollar)100.

We’re in an “act fast” situation, so we wanted to let you know right away that you can now exact Kristin Cavallari’s latest look!

The Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt is currently on sale at Amazon, and the rag and bone Addison Beanie is available here.

Cavallari made an adorable appearance on her Instagram Stories recently to “brag” about her son’s artistry.

Her appearance was, of course, adorable.

She paired her grey wool rag and bone beanie with this pullover sweatshirt, both of which are available on Amazon right now.

You’ve won!

Although it’s difficult to see in the photos, this cream sweatshirt has super-subtle white tie-dye stripes.

The fact that the print is almost a secret is one of our favorite features.

It’s also a great way to bring tie-dye into our winter wardrobe without going overboard.

This sweatshirt is also made with botanical-based dyes, which we adore!

This item also features WSLY’s signature Ecosoft fabric, which is made from organic cotton and recycled materials for a super-soft, lightweight feel.

It also has a relaxed fit that isn’t quite oversized, and dropped shoulder seams for a laid-back look.

It still has ribbed cuffs and hems, as well as an embroidered WSLY logo on the chest — which is also very subtle!

The Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt is currently on sale at Amazon, as well as the rag and bone Addison Beanie.

This sweatshirt should fit true to size, and customers rave about how comfortable it is without being sloppy.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

The Exact Sweatshirt worn by Kristin Cavallari is available on Amazon, along with the matching beanie.