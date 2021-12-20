The Executive Producer of ‘Twentysomethings’ Speaks Out on ‘Real World’ Comparisons, Whether the Cast Was Paid, and Other Details

When the first six episodes of Twentysomethings: Austin were released on Netflix on December 10, viewers were enthralled.

It began climbing the charts when the second half of the season was released on Friday, December 17.

Viewers had no idea that the show had ended only a month before and that it was supposed to follow these characters in their post-pandemic lives.

“When [the]Delta [variant]started to calm down, [the production company]thought the pandemic was over.

‘People are going out again,’ they said as everyone was getting vaccines.

We should capture what it’s like to be in your early twenties, when you haven’t quite figured out your life because you’ve been living with your parents or something, and you haven’t really figured it out yet.

“Let’s see this generation come out and get their feet wet,” showrunner Ian Gelfand said exclusively to Us Weekly about the series, which ended in November.

When the writer was brought in, they began tossing around other ideas before settling on “the real Friends.”

Abbey Humphreys, Isha Punja, Natalie Cabo, and Raquel Daniels live in one house, while Bruce Stephenson, Michael Fractor, Keauno Perez, and Kamari Bonds live next door.

He explained, “We kept talking about this idea of Friends, and how Friends had them in opposite apartments across the hall from each other.”

“We just wanted to try something similar to see how it went, and we think it went really well.”

Nobody feels claustrophobic, and everyone has their own room.

Everyone has somewhere to go.”

Many people immediately compared the show to The Real World when it was first announced, revealing that eight young people would be living together and navigating the ups and downs of living on their own.

“At first, [the comparisons]would make me angry.”

This is a different show, and every show borrows elements from the others, but The Real World aired for 30 years or something.

I’ll take it if you’re comparing me to a show with that much longevity.

I’m not going to do it.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘Twentysomethings’ Boss Weighs In on ‘Real World’ Comparisons, Shares Whether the Cast Was Paid and More Secrets