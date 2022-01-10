The ‘Fallout’ TV Series from Amazon will finally start filming in 2022.

Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ TV Series Will Start Filming in 2022

All over again, it’s the end of the world.

It’s taking place on a small screen this time.

Amazon Prime Video has announced that production on its long-awaited TV series adaptation of the popular video game franchise Fallout will begin in 2022.

Fallout has hired a seasoned director and showrunners, so the show appears to be in good hands.

Here’s what we know about the production of the Fallout adaptation.

The Fallout series has been in development for two and a half years.

The video game adaptation was announced as part of a multi-project deal with Amazon in July 2020 by creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan of Westworld fame.

“Fallout is one of the greatest video game franchises ever created.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each chapter of this insanely imaginative story cost Joy and Nolan “countless hours we could have spent with family and friends.”

“As a result, we’re ecstatic to be working with Todd Howard and the rest of Bethesda’s brilliant lunatics to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly comedic universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

In addition to the statement, Amazon Studios released a teaser video for the Fallout series, which you can see below.

The short clip featured a vintage television screen that cut in and out as the words “Kilter Films” and “Bethesda Game Studios” flashed across it.

As gunshots rang out in the background, happy “la-las” became screams.

The TV screen then switched to a message requesting that viewers “please stand by.”

PleaseStandBy (hashtag)

@[email protected](hashtag)KilterFilmspic.twitter.comIEDr7AkVvD @[email protected](hashtag)KilterFilmspic.twitter.comIEDr7AkVvD

In the month of January,

Fallout production will begin in 2022, according to Amazon.

Nolan has agreed to direct the film, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, showrunners will be Geneva Robertson-Dworet, co-writer of Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider, and Portlandia executive producer Graham Wagner.

With Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks, Nolan and Joy will executive produce the Fallout series.

A release date hasn’t been set yet, which is unfortunate.

However, if production begins in early 2022, the first season could debut in 2023.

No cast members have been announced by Amazon.

The plot of the Fallout TV series is currently unknown.

However, the video game franchise dates back to 1997 and includes multiple titles, so there’s…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.