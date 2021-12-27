The Family Album by Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Will Make You Cry a River of Happy Tears

We guarantee that after seeing these photos of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months, your heart will be filled with joy.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are unable to suppress their joy.

We also can’t do it.

The actress shared a candid family photo with her sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months, on Instagram over the holidays.

“Thankful for my guys,” she wrote alongside a heartwarming photo of the foursome walking through what appears to be their Montana property.

“Have a wonderful Christmas, everyone!”

“I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again,” the N’SYNC alum told Zane Lowe back in 2018, “and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being.” While the longtime couple rarely share pictures of their brood—they even kept her pregnancy and Phineas’ birth quiet until January—they can’t help but rave about the joys of parenting.

They’re doing an excellent job of raising them to be exactly that.

Motherhood, according to Biel, is “amazing.”

“I’m having some really cool conversations with my 6-year-old right now.

He’s like, a real person who says the funniest things and is so sensitive and tender…and the little one is just adorable.”

It’s got to be those amazing genes.

Continue scrolling to see more adorable photos that are sure to make you cry a river of happy tears…

She captioned a heartwarming holiday photo, “Thankful for my Guys.”

“Have a wonderful Christmas, everyone!!”

In April 2020, Jessica celebrated the birthday of her “little man.”

Silas, have a wonderful birthday!

On March 3, 2020, the Sinner actress celebrated her birthday with a special cake and her one and only boyfriend.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… that is, in pajamas,” she wrote on Instagram.

Justin improvised after I made him promise not to sing me Happy Birthday.

I apologize if you can’t hear me, but I’m still laughing.

Thank you for paying attention to me and throwing my kind of party, you wonderful human.

Also, thank you all for your birthday greetings.

“I’m loving it.”

Jessica shared a sweet photo of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“My valentines,” she wrote on it.

I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

Jessica and I have a great relationship.

