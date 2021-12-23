Bachelors Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe’s Family Album: Birthdays, Baby Bumps, and More!

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe prioritize spending time with their family and documenting their parenting journey on social media.

After meeting and falling in love on season 17 of the ABC show, the Bachelor alums married in 2014 and started a family two years later.

“God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas,” the new father wrote on Twitter in July 2016.

The author expresses his gratitude for everyone’s prayers and support.

His wife tweeted, “I’m in love with another boy, Samuel Thomas Lowe, my son.”

In May 2018, Isaiah was born, and the little one became a big brother.

The graphic designer announced she is expecting her third child after a little more than a year.

Mia came into the world in December of this year.

The former ABC personalities had hoped for a girl before Mia was born.

“I love having two kids… but I’d like to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama,” the former Bachelor told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2018.

His wife expressed a similar desire in May of this year.

“First and foremost, I’d like to have a girl naturally, then adopt a girl,” Giudici said at the time.

“Then there are the sisters and brothers,” says the narrator.

I know it’s improbable, but that’s my fantasy scenario.

I was hoping for five when I first met Sean.

“Wow,” he exclaims.

“Perhaps four,” I say.

Despite her husband’s reservations about a family of five, Lowe was the one who suggested they adopt in the future.

“Sean prompted it,” the Washington native explained.

“He’d always dreamed of adopting a child.

That is not a concern of mine.

I am confident that it will be a lovely family.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Lowe and Giudici’s sweetest moments with their sons and daughter over the years.

"Thank you, God! We had so much fun!"

