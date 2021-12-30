The Family Album of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles

The Family Album of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Their Sweetest Moments With Luna and Miles

Since becoming parents in 2016, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy creating memories with their daughter, Luna, and son, Miles.

In April of that year, the author of Cravings gave birth to their baby girl, Luna Simone Stephens, and wrote on Instagram, “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy.”

“I’m drowsy.”

“Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th,” the EGOT winner added in a separate post.

“We’re overjoyed!” says the couple.

Luna was conceived through in vitro fertilization following the couple’s infertility struggles, and her sex was chosen ahead of time.

When she was criticized for her and Legend’s decision, the model responded, “I am not mad at anyone’s beliefs, but I also don’t actively seek out people to make them feel bad about their decisions either.”

“We just met with her teachers and they said great things about her,” the Bring the Funny judge told Us Weekly exclusively nearly three years after their bundle of joy arrived.

When Miles was born in May 2018, the Utah native continued, Luna was “a great older sister” right from the start.

The baby boy, on the other hand, reminded Teigen so much of her husband when he was younger.

In November 2018, she told Us, “Miles is a clone of John in so many ways.”

“He has his personality type and face down to a tee.”

… Even when Miles is sick, has a runny nose, and isn’t feeling well, he still smiles and laughs like John.

In the six months I’ve known him, I’ve never seen him upset.

He’s like a miniature John.”

Teigen had changed her tune by August 2019, telling Us exclusively, “I thought he’d be super quiet.”

I expected him to be a little John, and I expected him to be laid-back, romantic, and lovey — but no.

He’s completely crazy.

It’s impossible to say!”

Keep scrolling to see Teigen and Legend’s best family moments, from vacations to school photos, over the years.

Since becoming parents in, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their daughter, Luna, and son, Miles.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles