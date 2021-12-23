The Family Album of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald with Their Children: Photos

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald married in November 2014 and have been expanding their family ever since.

After five months of marriage, the couple announced their first pregnancy.

In April 2015, the 19 Kids and Counting star tweeted, “Ben and I are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a baby!!!!”

“November 1st is the deadline.”

“First! (hashtag)BabySeewald,” says the narrator.

Spurgeon arrived in November 2015, and when Henry was born in February 2017, he became a big brother.

In May 2019, the Counting On alums welcomed their daughter Ivy.

After a “heartbreaking loss of a baby” in 2020, the former TLC stars revealed that they were expecting “another little Seewald” nearly two years later.

Duggar gave birth to her daughter Fern in a hospital for the first time in July 2021.

After repeatedly experiencing “postpartum hemorrhage,” the Arkansas native decided to forego a fourth home birth, she said in a YouTube video from June 2021.

The author of Growing Up Duggar was initially concerned that being in a hospital would cause her body to become “stressed and tensed up,” but she was looking forward to her first epidural after “doing the natural thing three times.”

“I think home birth is actually more stressful for Ben, so he’s overjoyed about the hospital birth,” she continued.

… We’re ecstatic.

I’ve got a fantastic doctor and a fantastic doula on my side.

I was worried about having my mother, [Michelle Duggar], there because of the COVID stuff, but now I can… so that’s really exciting.”

Jessa joked that she wanted an epidural “next time” after her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar gave birth with the help of one in January 2020.

Lauren Duggar agreed at the time, saying that giving birth without the shot can leave moms “exhausted.”

“Sometimes it helps you just relax,” Kendra Duggar continued.

Following Fern’s arrival, Jessa said the anesthetic was “worth it.”

She gushed on YouTube, “Not only did it help with the pushing phase, but it also took away the pain that I always have.”

“Then there was the fact that I wouldn’t have to deal with those awful postpartum cramps, which only get worse with each child.”

It was nice to be able to just be and not feel anything.

