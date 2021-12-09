The Family Album of Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Son Dutton

Dutton, the son of Bachelor stars Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane, has a family album.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are smitten with their son, Dutton.

“Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021,” the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram.

Your father and I can’t get enough of you, even though you’re 9 pounds.

Now it’s back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus for this small miracle!!”

In a separate post, the country singer documented his “first time holding” the baby.

The North Carolina native captioned an Instagram video, “Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man!”

“I appreciate everyone’s prayers.

DUTTON WALKER LANE, welcome to the world!” “I’ll never understand how @laurenlan gave birth to a 9-pound baby!”

After thinking Dutton had an ear infection, the couple took their newborn to the ER the following month.

“Fourteen hours later, we are home and resting but basically, he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection,” the Bachelor Nation member told her Instagram followers in July 2021. “But with babies so small and under 28 days old, they worry about meningitis and do a full work up and spinal tap,” the Bachelor Nation member said.

“Thankfully, all we have to do now is give him medicine and keep an eye on him in the hopes that it doesn’t turn respiratory or lead to secondary infections.”

The singer of “Take Back Home Girl” also provided a health update, thanking his fans for their prayers.

Lane exclaimed, “Dutty Buddy is doing a lot better.”

He married the former flight attendant in Nashville in October 2019, four months after the songwriter proposed.

Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins from 2016 to 2017, after meeting on season 20 of The Bachelor and falling in love.

Higgins congratulated Bushnell and Lane on their pregnancy announcement on social media in December 2020.

The Indiana native reacted to his ex-fiancée’s social media reveal by saying, “What a thing to celebrate.”

“Holding your father’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly,” the Oregon native wrote at the time, describing her growing family as a “dream.”

I’m listening to the beat of your little heart.

My new favorite sound has arrived.

It was a miracle.

New beginnings.

Our precious little one.

Thank you, Jesus! You deserve all the glory.”

