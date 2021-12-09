The Family Album of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick With James, Marion, and Tabitha: Photos

TheSex and the Citystar Sarah Jessica Parker has three children with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

In May 1997, the actress married the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor in New York, and five years later, their son James was born.

In 2009, Marion and Tabitha, the couple’s twin daughters, were born.

While the couple keeps their personal lives private, Parker did tell Us Weekly in April 2018 about the siblings’ hobbies.

“My son is in high school and has a fantastic group of friends,” the native of Ohio exclaimed at the time.

“He is a soccer player as well as a pianist.”

And the girls are content, having a good time and learning new things.

They’re in great shape.”

“Our kids are so smart you don’t need to do anything [to help with homework.]They’re like little computers,” her husband added.

Parker told Us exclusively how she and Broderick keep their marriage “strong” while raising children together the following year.

“We don’t talk about it,” the star of And Just Like That said, adding, “We’ve grown.”

We have a family, children, deceased friends, and relationships.”

In 2013, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she and Broderick don’t act for “fame or money.”

“Matthew and I are from different eras.

“All we ever wanted to be as kids was good working actors,” Parker told the publication.

“My dream was to work in the theater, to be surrounded by people whose work I admired completely.”

Nobody talked about being a celebrity, and I never saw the trappings.

So it never occurred to us that we were obligated to respond to allegations or gossip about our marriage when it came up in conversation.

You must be cautious, but you must also choose a side and stick with it.”

“I love Matthew Broderick,” she exclaimed, gushing about her husband and children.

Call me crazy, but I’m smitten with him.

We can only be in the marriage that we are in right now.

…I adore our way of life.

I adore the fact that he is the father of my children, and it is because of him that they exist.

