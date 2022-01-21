The family of a slain Marine has sued Alec Baldwin for defamation.

The family of Rylee McCollum, one of 13 marines killed in a bombing outside of Afghanistan’s international airport in August, is suing Baldwin.

The US military attempted to assist with the evacuation of military, civilian, and Afghan nationals during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

At the time, he was twenty years old.

According to court documents, Baldwin tracked down the Marine’s sister, Roice McCollum, on Instagram and sent her a $5,000 check to give to her brother’s widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby.

Baldwin, on the other hand, has accused Roice of participating in the riots that occurred earlier this month at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

The 63-year-old actor is accused of calling her a “Jane Austen” and an “insurrectionist.”

He wrote “6 rioter” in a personal Instagram direct message.

He allegedly sent Roice a direct message after she shared a photo she took in January.

On June 6, 2021, he wrote at the Washington Monument, “Throwback.”

“Are you the same woman I sent the (dollar) for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?” Baldwin allegedly commented under Roice’s photo.

“When I sent the (dollar) for your late brother out of genuine gratitude for his service to this country, I didn’t realize you were a January 6th rioter.”

After posting photos from the demonstration to his Instagram account, Baldwin allegedly told Roice, “I reposted your photo.”

“Wishing you well.”

While Roice acknowledged in the documents that he was present at a Capitol protest on Jan.

She claimed that she did not take part in the subsequent riots on June 6, 2021, and that she had been cleared by the FBI following an interview.

Roice continued, saying that since Baldwin’s photos were posted on Instagram, she, her sister, Cheyenne, and Crayton have received “hostile, aggressive, hateful” messages on social media, and that Baldwin’s comments are “false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive.”

Roice and her family are seeking at least (dollar)25 million in damages for alleged defamation, invasion of privacy, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit is the latest in a long line of legal actions taken against Baldwin, who is also facing legal action in the.

