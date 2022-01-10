The Family of Bob Saget Speaks Out About His Sudden Death

The Family of Bob Saget Speaks Out About His Unexpected Death

Bob Saget’s family is heartbroken over his untimely death.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget passed away on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old when he died.

Saget’s family confirmed his death to ET in a statement.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, as well as his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Bob passed away today,” reads the statement.

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live in front of his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

“Though we respectfully request privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering Bob’s love and laughter,” the statement concludes.

On Saturday, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative comedy tour.

Deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was identified as the man who died on the spot.

No signs of foul play or drug use were discovered by the investigators.

Saget’s death has already elicited condolences from his many celebrity friends and admirers, including Full House co-star John Stamos.

“I’m shattered.”

Stamos tweeted on Sunday, “I am gutted.”

“I’m in a state of complete disbelief.

He is the only friend I will ever have.

Bobby, I truly adore you.”

