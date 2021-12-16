The Family of Kathie Lee Gifford Announces a New Baby

The Family of Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Big Baby News

Kathie Lee Gifford is about to start a new chapter in her life as a grandmother.

Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown Gifford, the former Today co-host’s son, announced their engagement on Monday, Dec.

They announced on January 13 that they are expecting their first child together.

Griffin will have his first grandchild when the baby is born.

Erika broke the news of the upcoming addition to the family with a sweet video documenting her and Cody’s relationship from the moment they said “I do” in 2020 to the moment they got the positive pregnancy test.

Erika posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Gifford…

Three-person get-together

“So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing,” Cody wrote on Twitter. As for the gender of the baby, Erika said she and her husband will find out “the old fashioned way- when our lil’squish’ arrives.”

Kathie Lee Gifford (@kathielgifford) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Gifford, who shares Cody with her late husband Frank Gifford, reacted to the news on her own account shortly after the happy couple shared the news, writing that she is “over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which” and that she is “so so happy for you both, [Erika Brown Gifford], and for our family.”

“Praise our Living and Loving God!” Erika wrote in response to her mother-in-law’s touching post, “we all love you so much, GLAMMA.”

Cody and Erika’s new journey into parenthood comes after they first started dating in 2013.

According to E! News, the couple met in college while attending the University of Southern California.

Cody and Erika got engaged in May 2019 and married in September 2020, followed by a second celebration in 2021 with more family and friends.

“They’re happy,” Gifford previously told Today.

They’ve finally met the person with whom they want to spend the rest of their lives.”

“soooo happy for you and your family! You’re going to be the best and coolest Grandma!” one person commented on Gifford’s post, while another said, “soooo happy for you and your family! You’re going to be the best and coolest Grandma!”

