The Family’s New Hulu Show, ‘The Kardashians,’ Has a Premiere Date: Watch a Teaser

The New Hulu Show ‘The Kardashians’ Gets a Premiere Date: Watch a Teaser

The first look at The Kardashians was released last week, and now the premiere date has been announced.

The streaming service Hulu announced on Monday that the new show from the famous family will premiere on April 14th.

The news follows the release of a commercial for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new series, in which Kendall Jenner promises that “no one will know what’s coming.”

“Glamour, power, fame, family,” reads the screen as flashes of the famous family’s opulent life are shown.

The rest of the world will be watching.”

Khloe Kardashian asks, “Are you ready?”

The teaser also includes Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner (along with her baby bump!).

In addition to the promo, the Hulu series’ Instagram account posted Polaroid solo shots of each of the six women with their names captioned.

The new Kardashian-Jenner show will premiere in December 2020, three months after the family announced that their long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will come to an end.

Travis Barker, Kourtney’s now-fiancé, “is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashians’ Hulu show,” a source told ET in June.

“His kids, Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, may appear as well, but not as prominently as he will,” the source added of Travis’ 16-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son.

The series began filming in September.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month, Khloe gushed about the new series.

Khloe expressed her excitement by saying, “We’re really excited.”

“They’re now shooting with us in the back, and we’re overjoyed to be back on our feet.”

The first glimpse of the series was released on New Year’s Eve, with the tease, “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins.”

