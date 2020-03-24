the famous saxophonist had coronavirus

The family of Manu Dibango announces this Tuesday morning the death of the famous Cameroonian saxophonist and singer, jazz star. The 86-year-old jazz star tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus last week.

[UpdatedMarch242020[Misàjourle24 mars2020at 08h42]The Covid-19 coronavirus killed a new victim, a music star, saxophonist Manu Dibango. The family of the Cameroonian singer and musician announced the death of Manu Dibango on Tuesday morning in a press release. “Dear parents, dear friends, dear fans, a voice rises in the distance … It is with deep sadness that we announce the disappearance of Manu Dibango, our Grandpa Groove, which occurred on March 24, 2020 at the age of 86 , following the 19 “covid, said the press release from the family of this jazz star.

We learned Wednesday, March 18, the positive test of Manu Dibango at Covid-19, his relatives indicating that the singer was resting and recovering “in serenity”. “He looks forward to meeting you soon and asks you, in this troubled period that we are all going through, to take good care of you”, also said the press release then published. Made Knight of the Legion of Honor in 2010, Emmanuel N’Djoké Dibango, his birth name, celebrated his 60th career in 2019. “The funeral will take place in strict family intimacy, and a tribute will be paid to him as soon as possible,” the family said in its press release.