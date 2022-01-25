The fans of Kate Middleton are far more interested in what she eats during the day than those of Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton’s fans are far more curious about what she eats in a day than Meghan Markle’s fans.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two of the most well-known members of the royal family.

From fashion to food to family, fans want to know everything about the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

According to the research, royal fans are more interested in knowing what Kate eats on a daily basis than Meghan.

Kate has by far the most popular royal diet, according to fitness and nutrition experts Barbend.

Her eating habits receive about 4,600 monthly internet searches — more than 55,000 per year — which is seven times more than Meghan’s.

The former Suits actress is ranked number two on the list, with 1,100 monthly searches.

Queen Elizabeth is ranked third.

Princess Diana and Grace Kelly, both late royals, round out the top five.

Kate maintains her youthful appearance at the age of 40, thanks in part to a well-balanced daily diet.

She fuels up for a busy day of royal events and chasing three small children with slow-burn energy oats for breakfast.

The Duchess of Cambridge also works out every day, including running and planking.

She’s also been known to make her own antioxidant-rich smoothies to keep her skin looking youthful.

Kale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine, and blueberries are all used in the smoothies.

Kate eats organic foods with as many raw ingredients as possible for lunch, continuing the antioxidant-rich theme.

Kate’s lunchtime staple is watermelon salads, which consist of a juicy, pink watermelon mixed with avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese.

Kate also enjoys vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for lunch, as she prefers lighter, plant-based fare.

Kate prefers raw fruits and vegetables for snacks.

Goji berries and olives are two of her favorites.

Kate will serve roast chicken for dinner, which is a traditional English dish.

With Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, she also enjoys cooking pasta and pizza.

William and Kate enjoy sushi, and Kate has been known to experiment with seafood.

