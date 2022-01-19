‘The Fastest Soup I’ve Ever Made,’ Ina Garten said of this Barefoot Contessa recipe.

‘The Fastest Soup I’ve Ever Made,’ according to Ina Garten of the Barefoot Contessa.

The Barefoot Contessa star’s pea soup with crispy ham uses an easy shortcut, only a few ingredients, and takes very little time to prepare.

Garten shared the recipe on Instagram in 2020, along with a photo of her tasty soup.

“My Spanish Pea Soup With Crispy Ham is made with those frozen peas you have no idea what to do with!! It’s the fastest soup I’ve ever made,” she wrote in the caption.

“If you don’t have shallots, onions will suffice, and bacon counts as ‘crispy ham,’ right?” she continued.

Garten demonstrated the recipe on an episode of Barefoot Contessa, describing it as a delicious, satisfying meal that doesn’t take much time to prepare.

“For Jeffrey, the pea soup with crispy ham is probably the fastest and most delicious soup I’ve ever made,” she said.

Garten sautéed shallots in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until tender.

She then added minced garlic and continued to cook for another minute before adding chicken stock and frozen peas “straight from the freezer.”

“Now that’s simple,” she stated.

Ina Garten (@inagarten) shared a post.

The soup was seasoned with salt and pepper and brought to a boil by the Barefoot Contessa star.

She then reduced the heat to low and let the soup simmer for another 5 minutes.

She coarsely pureed the soup with an immersion blender, resulting in a slightly blended soup with texture.

If you don’t have an immersion blender, there’s a tip in the recipe.

“Alternatively, puree the soup 1 cup at a time in a blender,” the recipe says.

“Return the soup to the pot and season with salt and pepper.”

Garten roasted slices of prosciutto on a sheet pan in a 425°F oven for 5 minutes to make the crispy ham.

She topped the soup with a slice of crispy ham and drizzled it with olive oil.

The entire recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

On the Food Network site, Garten’s recipe has gotten a lot of positive feedback.

“This soup is a personal favorite of mine and my family.

It’s simple…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.