The fate of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse trial could be decided within HOURS, according to a Maxwell witness.

PRINCE Andrew is still waiting for a decision on his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against him.

Last Tuesday, New York judge Lewis Kaplan stated that he would rule “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case, and that he is weighing whether a settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre offers Andrew legal protection.

According to reports, Prince Andrew’s lawyers may ‘call Maxwell victim for DEFENCE in a bid to prove accuser Virginia Roberts wasn’t a victim.’

All of the allegations against Prince Andrew are false, and he claims he has never met Ms Giuffre.

