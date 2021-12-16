The FBI Once Considered ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Controversial

It’s A Wonderful Life, the beloved holiday classic, was not always adored by fans and critics in the same way it is now.

Aside from the film’s initial lack of box office success, the FBI mistook it for communist propaganda for a decade after it was released in 1946.

The film is no longer viewed in that light, and it airs on NBC every year.

A Christmas Carol meets A Christmas Carol in this Frank Capra classic.

Mr. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Because of a loan, Potter (Lionel Barrymore) makes it impossible for George Bailey (James Stewart) to succeed financially, prompting George to contemplate suicide on Christmas Eve.

But, before he can, Clarence (Henry Travers), the guardian angel, arrives to persuade him otherwise by showing him how bad Bedford Falls would be without him.

Working with FBI files on a daily basis either makes you a great academic or a seasoned conspiracy theorist, and I’m not sure which I’ve turned into. (hashtag)Caprafordays(hashtag)ItsaWonderfulLife(hashtag)Conspiracytheorypic.twitter.com5zwLCk9Uus

The film has become an integral part of the Christmas season in the United States, with annual broadcasts on NBC, in the more than seven decades since its release. However, according to The Wire, the FBI placed it on a list of suspected communist propaganda in 1946 and kept it there until 1956.

“In regard to the film It’s a Wonderful Life,” an FBI memo dated May 26, 1947 reads, “[redacted]stated in substance that the film represented rather obvious attempts to discredit bankers by casting Lionel Barrymore as a’scrooge-type’ so that he would be the most hated man in the picture.”

“This is a common Communist trick, according to these sources.”

Of course, anyone who has seen the movie knows that George’s father, Peter (Samuel S Hinds), is a banker as well.

They were in charge of the Bailey Brothers.

Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr

Potter set out to destabilize the world.

George’s actions save the bank that his father and uncle Billy (Thomas Mitchell) established.

The FBI memo, however, makes no mention of the fact that the hero of It’s A Wonderful Life is a member of the profession that the movie is supposed to mock.

“Moreover, [the FBI’s informant]stated that, in his opinion, this picture purposefully maligned the upper class, attempting to show that people with money were mean and despicable characters,” the memo reads.

“[Redacted] stated that if he painted this image of the banker, he would have…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Was Once Considered Controversial by the FBI