With chlamydia afflicting black Caribbean men and women, the NHS’s racism fears are jeopardizing fertility.

Doctors claim that the people most likely to contract chlamydia, black Caribbean men and women, are being kept in the dark about the disease.

Doctors claim that the NHS is endangering people’s sexual health and fertility in an attempt to avoid being accused of racism.

According to new research, black Caribbean men and women in England are disproportionately at risk of contracting chlamydia and passing it on.

Concerned doctors have told me that people are not being warned about the disease, which can cause infertility, or treated for it because they are afraid of being accused of racism if they talk about it.

They argue that the disparity should be addressed through a public health campaign aimed specifically at black Caribbean communities, particularly women, to inform them of their increased risk and how to protect themselves.

In September, just before the quango was dissolved, Public Health England released figures showing that 1,100 black Caribbean men out of 100,000 tested positive for chlamydia.

White men have a rate of 200 per 100,000, whereas Asian men have a rate of 100 per 100,000.

Women face a similar disparity, with 800 Black Caribbean women carrying the sexually transmitted disease for every 100,000, compared to 80 Asian women and 200 white women.

According to a senior NHS microbiologist, the disparity has been well-known among doctors for decades, but nothing has been done to address it because “senior health leaders won’t share this information for fear of being labeled racist.”

“Anything that has to do with race makes NHS managers and commissioners nervous all the way up to government level,” he said.

“When it comes to young black men, no one wants to talk about it.”

According to the doctor, who has worked closely with Public Health England throughout his career, similar data on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) was withheld 15 years ago because the quango was afraid of “starting a toxic debate.”

He claimed that the data has now been made public, but that it is still kept secret.

“Health leaders aren’t talking about this [chlamydia]to the public because there’s a fear of being called racist if you point it out,” a second doctor, a north London GP, explained.

“It is.”

