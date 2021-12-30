The February lineup of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries (exclusive) features Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo.

Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo star in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ February lineup (exclusive)

Put your detective hats on because Hallmark Movies and Mysteries is kicking off 2022 with two new mysteries!

ET can exclusively reveal that Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo will star in two HMM original films in February.

Bure will star in the 18th installment of the popular Aurora Teagarden mystery franchise, in which she will be reunited with her real-life daughter Natasha Bure, who will play a young Aurora, and Gonzalo will star in Cut, Color, Murder.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, which premieres on February 1st, is a new series from Aurora Teagarden.

9 p.m. on the 20th.

On ETPT, a murder investigation is reignited in a house that is said to be haunted by Lawrenceton residents and where Aurora (Bure) and Sally (Lexa Doig) discovered a body as teenagers years ago.

Niall Matter and Marilu Henner also appear in the film.

In Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ ‘Haunted by Murder,’ Natasha Bure (right) plays a young Aurora.

Cut, Color, Murder, in which Gonzalo co-stars with Ryan McPartlin, premieres on February 28th.

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

ETPT When the creator of a beauty pageant is found dead, a savvy hairdresser teams up with the town’s new detective and risks everything to clear the names of those she cares about.

Sign up for ET’s daily newsletter to stay informed about breaking TV news.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED: