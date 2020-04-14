the festival canceled due to the coronavirus, where to be reimbursed?

EUROCKEENNES DE BELFORT. Due to the health crisis linked to Covid-19, the Eurockéennes de Belfort 2020 will not take place on July 2, 3 and 4.

[Mis à jour le 14 avril 2020 à 15h43] “The Eurockéennes will not take place in 2020”. In a press release made public on Tuesday, April 14, the organizers of the Belfort festival announced the cancellation of the event due to the health crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Emmanuel Macron, in his speech Monday evening, announced the ban on summer festivals until at least mid-July. The Eurockéennes de Belfort were to take place on July 2, 3 and 4 and receive artists like Dj Snake, Massive Attack, Simple Minds, Foals, Lomepal, Paul Kalkbrenner, Vald, or even Niska.

“Despite a fully mobilized team, the preparation process for the festival had already been largely slowed down in recent weeks. Since the first announcements of the confinement, this cancellation seemed inevitable to us. It became a reality when the President of the Republic announced last night , the ban on festivals in France until mid-July “, we can read in the same press release, which specifies that the reimbursement terms will be communicated in a few days. “For all holders of 2020 tickets, the reimbursement procedures will be specified this Monday, April 20” on the Eurockéennes website. “We are sincerely sorry for this inconvenience and we undertake to facilitate the reimbursement of each ticket,” he added.

The cancellation of the Eurockéennes follows those of several major events of this summer 2020, such as the Printemps de Bourges, the Lollapalooza, Solidays or the Hellfest. Some festivals have already announced the postponement of dates from this year to next year like the Francofolies de la Rochelle.

Not less than 70 concerts were expected on the four stages of the Malsaucy natural site: the Grande Scène, the Esplanade Green Room, the Beach and the Club Loggia. On the menu for the 2020 vintage, the organizers had announced part of the program for next summer. Were expected to perform at the Eurockéennes de Belfort: Dj Snake, Massive Attack, Simple Minds, Foals, Lomepal, Paul Kalkbrenner, Vald, Niska, Body Count feat. Ice T, Burna Boy, The Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, Marc Rebillet, Meute, Ultra Vomit, Paula Temple, The Murder Capital, Squid, Last Train, Black Pumas, Tropical Fuck Storm and finally, Heilung.

2020 Eurockéennes dates

The 2020 edition of the Eurockéennes festival in Belfort was to take place next summer, Thursday 2, Friday 3 and Saturday 5 July, for 4 days of epic rock but also hip-hop, rap and electro. For the time being, a postponement of these dates to 2021 has not been announced.

Several rates were offered on the event site, depending on the number of days chosen. You will find below the details of the 2020 edition prices. For the time being, the organizers have not announced how the reimbursement conditions would be made.