The filming locations for The Bay have been revealed.

In 2022, the ITV drama The Bay will return for a third season.

Fans of the hit TV show are now curious as to where the show is shot.

The Bay is set and filmed in Morecambe, a coastal town on the English coast.

The Lancashire town was once a bustling seaside resort, located north of Blackpool.

Morecambe has a five-mile sand beach with a promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and hotels.

Daragh Carville, the screenwriter, chose Morecambe as the setting for his film because it has a lot of history and is also where he grew up.

Morecambe was a popular tourist destination until the 1970s, when more Brits could afford to vacation outside of England.

Filming took place on the beach, with a focus on the Stone Jetty, which is the only remnant of the original Victorian harbour.

“It’s a really interesting mix of things,” Carville said to Radio Times. “On the one hand, it’s very striking, it’s beautiful, and it has extraordinary views out across the bay towards the Lake District.”

“However, it has that very distinct British or Irish seaside town quality, because, like many seaside towns, it has lost its raison d’être.”

The 2004 cockle picker disaster in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, is probably best remembered today for the drowning of at least 21 Chinese illegal immigrants by an incoming tide.

The police station in Morecambe is real, contrary to popular belief.

“To be fair, and without spoiling the magic of television,” Carville told Radio Times, “the exteriors and interiors are filmed at different locations.”

The interior scenes of meeting rooms, offices, and interview rooms were filmed at a disused police station in Manchester, while the exteriors were shot in Morecambe.

“I suppose the combination of it being a beautiful place, but also a place that has had its struggles – there’s something about Morecambe, it’s literally on the edge of the country, but there’s also a metaphorical edge to it as well,” Daragh Carville, screenwriter for The Bay, told Radio Times about why he chose Morecambe.

Carville, who lives in Lancaster, which is just inland from Morecambe, seemed to know a lot about the area before deciding to use it as one of the main filming locations for the drama series.

Daragh was adamant about including this location in the show, especially because it fits the narrative of something that appears to be “beautiful” but is actually “a place with problems.”

“Morecambe is also not the type of place you normally go to,” he added.

