The films that were shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch, the location of Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ accident, are listed below.

The focus of attention is on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The movie location has sparked a lot of interest after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins there.

But what other films have been shot on the famous southwestern set? We’ll look at a few more Westerns you might remember.

A tragic accident at Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21, 2021, brought the issue of on-set gun safety into sharp focus.

While rehearsing a scene for the low-budget Western Rust, Alec Baldwin allegedly pointed a gun at the director and director of photography, who were standing in a weathered church on the property.

He claims the shot was not fired by him.

Hutchins, on the other hand, was killed by the bullet, while director Joel Souza was injured.

Production was immediately halted.

The incident is still being looked into.

In addition, crew members filed two separate lawsuits the following month.

In a lengthy interview with ABC in December 2021, Baldwin himself spoke out.

He flatly denies any involvement in the accident that made Bonanza Creek Ranch famous.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said, “Someone put a live bullet in a gun that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“I can’t say who’s to blame for what happened, but I’m pretty sure it’s not me.”

Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was a popular filming location long before the infamous Alec Baldwin shooting accident.

According to the Los Angeles Times, it has appeared in over 130 films and television shows during its half-century of existence.

In 1880, nearby Bonanza City, a gold rush town with a rapidly dwindling population, was founded.

It is now a ghost town.

Because of this, it was ideal for shooting Western films.

It filmed scenes there for the first time in 1955, when it was still known as Jarrett Ranch.

The Man From Laramie, starring James Stewart, was released that year.

Scenes from Robert Redford’s iconic 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were shot on location.

Scenes from the ranch can also be seen in Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper’s Easy Rider.

Mel Brooks filmed iconic scenes from his 1974 film Blazing Saddles here.

Lonesome Dove and Walker, Texas Ranger have both featured the ranch.

The location was also featured in Russell Crowe and Christian Bale’s 2007 Western 3:10 to Yuma.

